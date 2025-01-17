Left Menu

Revolutionary Storage Technique and Medical Innovations: A Leap Towards Future Healthcare

New advancements in medicine, including a groundbreaking storage technique for protein-based drugs and vaccines and innovative use of wearable devices for monitoring inflammatory bowel diseases, promise to revolutionize healthcare by cutting costs and increasing accessibility. Surgical robots are making strides in complex procedures, showing potential for safer operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new storage technique promises stability for protein-based drugs and vaccines without refrigeration, researchers reported in Nature Communications. Innovated by Scott Medina of Pennsylvania State University, this method could drastically cut cold-chain storage costs and extend life-saving medicine access where refrigeration is scarce.

Wearable devices like Apple Watches and Fitbits, combined with AI, show potential in predicting IBD flares weeks ahead, according to Dr. Robert Hirten of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. By constantly monitoring users' physiological markers, these devices may revolutionize chronic disease management.

Robotic surgery is gaining an edge in complex liver operations, as shown in a New York City study. Patients undergoing robotic and laparoscopic procedures experienced reduced complications and shorter recovery times, pointing to a future where robots could manage challenging surgical tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

