Revolutionary Storage Technique and Medical Innovations: A Leap Towards Future Healthcare

A new storage technique promises stability for protein-based drugs and vaccines without refrigeration, researchers reported in Nature Communications. Innovated by Scott Medina of Pennsylvania State University, this method could drastically cut cold-chain storage costs and extend life-saving medicine access where refrigeration is scarce.

Wearable devices like Apple Watches and Fitbits, combined with AI, show potential in predicting IBD flares weeks ahead, according to Dr. Robert Hirten of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. By constantly monitoring users' physiological markers, these devices may revolutionize chronic disease management.

Robotic surgery is gaining an edge in complex liver operations, as shown in a New York City study. Patients undergoing robotic and laparoscopic procedures experienced reduced complications and shorter recovery times, pointing to a future where robots could manage challenging surgical tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)