Revolutionizing Power: Significant Advancements in Rural and Urban Supply

Power supply in rural areas has increased by 9 hours and in urban areas by 1.4 hours over a decade. Union Power Minister Manohar Lal discussed these improvements during a meeting on the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. Smart meters are key to these enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Power Minister, Manohar Lal, recently highlighted substantial advancements in power supply across the nation, marking a significant improvement in both rural and urban areas over the past decade.

During a Consultative Committee meeting of Parliament members, the minister emphasized the gains, noting rural power availability rose from 12.5 to 22.4 hours, while urban availability climbed from 22 to 23.4 hours.

Moreover, Lal discussed the positive impact of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and the deployment of smart meters to reduce billing errors and enhance energy efficiency. Efforts are ongoing to facilitate roof-top system installations under PM Surya Ghar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

