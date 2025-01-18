Ski Lift Tragedy in Spanish Pyrenees: A Close Look

A tragic ski lift accident occurred at the Astún resort in Spain's Pyrenees, leaving at least 30 individuals injured, according to emergency services for Aragon region. Ten of these victims required hospital care, including two with serious injuries.

Astonishing reports from State TV channel TVE described scenes of 80 people being trapped on the chairlifts following the mishap. Eyewitnesses suggested a cable malfunction, leading to chairs bouncing and skiers being ejected.

Interventions were swift, with helicopters rescuing those stranded. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez conveyed his shock and support for the victims and their families. The resort, coordinating closely with emergency teams, expressed its concern and sympathies.

(With inputs from agencies.)