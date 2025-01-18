Left Menu

Ski Lift Tragedy in Spanish Pyrenees: A Close Look

A ski lift accident at Astún resort in the Pyrenees mountains injured at least 30 people. Ten were hospitalized, with two seriously hurt. Around 80 people were initially trapped on the lifts. The cause remains unknown, but emergency services and helicopters facilitated the rescue and support operations.

A tragic ski lift accident occurred at the Astún resort in Spain's Pyrenees, leaving at least 30 individuals injured, according to emergency services for Aragon region. Ten of these victims required hospital care, including two with serious injuries.

Astonishing reports from State TV channel TVE described scenes of 80 people being trapped on the chairlifts following the mishap. Eyewitnesses suggested a cable malfunction, leading to chairs bouncing and skiers being ejected.

Interventions were swift, with helicopters rescuing those stranded. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez conveyed his shock and support for the victims and their families. The resort, coordinating closely with emergency teams, expressed its concern and sympathies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

