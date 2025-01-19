Left Menu

GSI's Ambitious 2025-26 Roadmap: A Leap in Mineral Exploration

The Geological Survey of India reveals a roadmap for the 2025-26 field season, featuring 1,065 scientific programs, including 402 mineral development projects. Emphasis is placed on critical mineral exploration, allocating Rs 300 crore, with a 16% increase in such initiatives. Key areas include graphite, lithium, and vanadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:38 IST
GSI's Ambitious 2025-26 Roadmap: A Leap in Mineral Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) announced an ambitious roadmap for the 2025-26 field season, comprising approximately 1,065 scientific endeavors. Among these, 402 are mineral development projects, and a remarkable 16% increase is noted in critical mineral exploration initiatives.

Focused on essential mineral commodities like graphite, lithium, and vanadium, GSI is set to invest Rs 300 crore in critical mineral exploration. The strategic plan aims at generating auctionable mineral blocks in the near future, thus enhancing India's mineral reserve potential significantly.

During the Central Geological Programming Board meeting in Bhubaneswar, GSI also revealed 141 projects for natural hazard studies, public good geoscience, and fundamental geoscience including landslide assessments, geotechnical research, glaciology, climate change, and environmental studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025