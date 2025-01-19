GSI's Ambitious 2025-26 Roadmap: A Leap in Mineral Exploration

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) announced an ambitious roadmap for the 2025-26 field season, comprising approximately 1,065 scientific endeavors. Among these, 402 are mineral development projects, and a remarkable 16% increase is noted in critical mineral exploration initiatives.

Focused on essential mineral commodities like graphite, lithium, and vanadium, GSI is set to invest Rs 300 crore in critical mineral exploration. The strategic plan aims at generating auctionable mineral blocks in the near future, thus enhancing India's mineral reserve potential significantly.

During the Central Geological Programming Board meeting in Bhubaneswar, GSI also revealed 141 projects for natural hazard studies, public good geoscience, and fundamental geoscience including landslide assessments, geotechnical research, glaciology, climate change, and environmental studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)