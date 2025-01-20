IAEA Strengthens Support for Panama in Cancer Care, Food Security, and Water Management

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi recently concluded a high-level visit to Panama, marking a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration on cancer care, food security, and water resource management. During his visit, Mr. Grossi met with key Panamanian officials, including Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, to discuss strategies for utilizing nuclear technology to benefit the Panamanian population.

In a major step toward improving cancer treatment, Mr. Grossi and Panama's Minister of Health, Fernando Boyd Galindo, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative. The initiative aims to strengthen Panama’s oncology capacities amid a rising cancer burden.

A visit to the National Oncology Institute in Panama City underscored the IAEA’s commitment to providing cutting-edge resources and expertise. The initiative will support:

Provision of Equipment: A new linear accelerator (LINAC) for the Chiriquí region to facilitate advanced radiotherapy, as well as two mammography units.

Expansion of Facilities: Assistance for the Ciudad de la Salud Hospital and the establishment of a new oncology center in Chiriquí.

Capacity Building: Training for professionals in medical physics, nuclear medicine, radiology, radiotherapy, oncology, and nutrition.

This initiative reflects the IAEA's global mission to ensure equitable access to effective cancer care, addressing a pressing health challenge in Panama.

Combating Screwworm and Boosting Agriculture with Atoms4Food

Mr. Grossi also signed a second MoU with Vice Minister of Agricultural Development Francisco Ameglio under the Atoms4Food programme, targeting agricultural pests and resource management.

A key focus is on combating screwworm infestations, which threaten livestock production. The IAEA will assist Panama in implementing the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), a proven method using radiation to sterilize male pests and curtail their reproduction. This approach has been successfully applied worldwide for over five decades.

Additionally, the collaboration will extend to:

Agricultural Innovations: Strengthening Panama’s capabilities in crop improvement, soil health, and animal production.

Food Safety: Enhancing protocols for food safety and control.

Sustainable Practices: Improving water and soil management practices to support long-term agricultural productivity.

Highlighting Multilateralism’s Role in Tackling Global Challenges

During a public lecture at Panama’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted by Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation Carlos Guevara Mann, Mr. Grossi emphasized the importance of multilateral collaboration in addressing global issues such as climate change, food security, and healthcare access.

He highlighted how the peaceful applications of nuclear science can deliver tangible benefits, advancing Panama's progress toward sustainable development goals. "Effective multilateralism fosters real progress and creates solutions that resonate at the community level," Mr. Grossi stated.

Cultural and Historical Ties

Mr. Grossi’s itinerary included a visit to the historic Salon Bolivar, the site of the 1826 Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, symbolizing regional cooperation. He noted the significance of this legacy in inspiring contemporary efforts to strengthen international collaboration.

Conclusion

The agreements signed between the IAEA and Panama demonstrate a shared commitment to harnessing the power of nuclear technology for sustainable development. These efforts are set to improve the quality of life for Panamanians through enhanced healthcare, strengthened agricultural practices, and better resource management.