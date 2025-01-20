Left Menu

Evading Responsibility: Tanker Spill in Indore Sparks Health Scare

A tanker truck caused a chemical spill in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after containing aqueous ammonia intended for Gwalior. The unidentified driver fled the scene, leading to temporary health issues for local residents and police. The driver faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tanker truck driver is facing legal action after abandoning his vehicle, which was leaking aqueous ammonia in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident unfolded on Sunday as the chemical solution spilled from the tanker, causing eye irritation and breathing difficulties among residents and police personnel who responded to the scene.

The leakage occurred after the tanker, transporting aqueous ammonia from Pithampur to Gwalior, was rear-ended by a heavy vehicle. Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, confirmed the event took place on the bypass road in Rau. Eleven police personnel reported symptoms but have since recovered.

The driver has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125, which pertains to acts endangering lives. Aqueous ammonia, typically used in applications like water treatment and refrigeration, presents serious health risks when leaked. Police efforts to locate the driver are ongoing as the community addresses the aftermath of the spill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

