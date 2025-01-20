Evading Responsibility: Tanker Spill in Indore Sparks Health Scare

A tanker truck driver is facing legal action after abandoning his vehicle, which was leaking aqueous ammonia in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident unfolded on Sunday as the chemical solution spilled from the tanker, causing eye irritation and breathing difficulties among residents and police personnel who responded to the scene.

The leakage occurred after the tanker, transporting aqueous ammonia from Pithampur to Gwalior, was rear-ended by a heavy vehicle. Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, confirmed the event took place on the bypass road in Rau. Eleven police personnel reported symptoms but have since recovered.

The driver has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125, which pertains to acts endangering lives. Aqueous ammonia, typically used in applications like water treatment and refrigeration, presents serious health risks when leaked. Police efforts to locate the driver are ongoing as the community addresses the aftermath of the spill.

(With inputs from agencies.)