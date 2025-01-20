Left Menu

Climate Activists Disrupt Davos WEF Meeting

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, climate activists disrupted events by spraying green paint on Amazon's base and blocking helicopter landings. The protests, led by Greenpeace, aimed to advocate for taxing the wealthy to fund environmental protection and sustainable development. Swiss police quickly intervened at both protest sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST
Climate Activists Disrupt Davos WEF Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Climate activists made a dramatic statement at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos by spraying green paint over Amazon's base and hindering helicopter landings.

Swiss authorities swiftly moved in to shut down the protests, which have become a staple of the event, as global leaders arrived in droves. Protesters targeted fossil fuel subsidies, marking their dissatisfaction with orange symbols and green paint on Amazon's temporary venue.

Greenpeace asserted their demands for a 'fair tax on the richest,' intending to bolster environmental initiatives. Their brief blockade at the Davos heliport called attention to their cause with banners demanding to 'TaxTheSuperRich'. High-security levels are maintained for the WEF amid these environmental debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025