Climate Activists Disrupt Davos WEF Meeting
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, climate activists disrupted events by spraying green paint on Amazon's base and blocking helicopter landings. The protests, led by Greenpeace, aimed to advocate for taxing the wealthy to fund environmental protection and sustainable development. Swiss police quickly intervened at both protest sites.
Climate activists made a dramatic statement at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos by spraying green paint over Amazon's base and hindering helicopter landings.
Swiss authorities swiftly moved in to shut down the protests, which have become a staple of the event, as global leaders arrived in droves. Protesters targeted fossil fuel subsidies, marking their dissatisfaction with orange symbols and green paint on Amazon's temporary venue.
Greenpeace asserted their demands for a 'fair tax on the richest,' intending to bolster environmental initiatives. Their brief blockade at the Davos heliport called attention to their cause with banners demanding to 'TaxTheSuperRich'. High-security levels are maintained for the WEF amid these environmental debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- climate activists
- WEF
- Davos
- Greenpeace
- Amazon
- fossil fuels
- tax
- environment
- protests
- helicopters
ALSO READ
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories
Robotaxi Race: Pony.ai and Baidu Target Hong Kong Expansion
E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart Face Legal Showdown: Petitions Transferred
Trade Union Calls for Super-Rich Tax and EPF Pension Hike Ahead of Budget 2025
Motorcycle Taxi Driver's Dark Deeds: Jealousy, Murder, and a Grisly Plot