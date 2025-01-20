Climate Activists Disrupt Davos WEF Meeting

Climate activists made a dramatic statement at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos by spraying green paint over Amazon's base and hindering helicopter landings.

Swiss authorities swiftly moved in to shut down the protests, which have become a staple of the event, as global leaders arrived in droves. Protesters targeted fossil fuel subsidies, marking their dissatisfaction with orange symbols and green paint on Amazon's temporary venue.

Greenpeace asserted their demands for a 'fair tax on the richest,' intending to bolster environmental initiatives. Their brief blockade at the Davos heliport called attention to their cause with banners demanding to 'TaxTheSuperRich'. High-security levels are maintained for the WEF amid these environmental debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)