Germany's Corporate Tax Revolution: A New Coalition Deal

Germany is set to reduce its corporate tax rate starting in 2028, according to a coalition agreement between the conservative parties and the Social Democrats. This move is part of a larger economic strategy aimed at stimulating business growth and investment across the nation.

The coalition has also reaffirmed its commitment to other socio-economic reforms that were outlined in an earlier coalition paper, including significant changes to welfare payments. These reforms are expected to better align the country's social safety net with current economic realities.

The Handelsblatt newspaper was the first to report these developments, noting that the agreement marks a significant political achievement that could shape Germany's financial landscape for years to come.

