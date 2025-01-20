Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, causing significant concern among residents and authorities alike. The seismic event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles), according to EMSC data. This depth places it in a category where potential impact on the surface can be quite significant, yet no immediate damage has been reported.

Emergency services are currently evaluating the situation to ensure the safety and security of residents. Citizens were advised to remain vigilant and prepared for any aftershocks, while authorities continue to monitor the region closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)