Discovery of Ancient Shark Fossil Unveiled in Peru

Peruvian paleontologists have revealed a 9-million-year-old fossil belonging to an ancestor of the great white shark. Discovered in the Pisco basin, the nearly-complete Cosmopolitodus Hastalis fossil showcases exceptional preservation, providing valuable insights into ancient marine ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:59 IST
On Monday, paleontologists in Peru unveiled a 9-million-year-old fossil belonging to an ancestor of the great white shark. Unearthed from the arid and discovery-rich Pisco basin, this nearly-complete Cosmopolitodus Hastalis fossil highlights the region's significant contributions to understanding prehistoric marine life.

The shark's fossilized remains, including a jaw equipped with teeth reaching up to 8.9 centimeters, are a testament to the species' dominance in ancient seas. With adults reaching lengths comparable to small boats, these marine giants had a diet chiefly composed of sardines, as evidenced by remnants found within the specimen's stomach.

During the presentation, paleontologist Mario Urbina emphasized the rarity of complete shark fossils, enhancing the importance of this discovery. This unveiling follows previous finds in the region, including ancient river dolphin and crocodile fossils, cementing Peru's standing as a pivotal site for paleontological research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

