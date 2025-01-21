Left Menu

Tragic Inferno at Turkish Ski Resort Hotel

A devastating fire erupted at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkiye, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 32 injuries. The blaze began at the hotel's restaurant and quickly spread. Rescue operations were challenged by thick smoke and panic. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:34 IST
A devastating fire broke out at a hotel in the resort village of Kartalkaya, northwestern Turkiye, late Tuesday night. The blaze resulted in the tragic death of at least 10 individuals and left 32 others hospitalized, according to official reports.

The fire, which started in the restaurant area of the hotel, spread rapidly, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed. The appalling incident led to some guests jumping from the windows to escape, while others tried to make their way down from rooms using bed sheets.

The ski resort was bustling with guests due to school holidays, hosting 234 individuals at the time. While the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, preliminary theories suggest that wooden cladding may have exacerbated the spread of the fire. Emergency services swiftly responded with 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances, and other hotels were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

