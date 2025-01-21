Ursula von der Leyen Champions Paris Climate Accord at Davos

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a strong case for the Paris Climate Agreement during the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring its importance as a bastion of hope for humanity.

This declaration comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the accord on Monday.

'Europe will stay the course,' von der Leyen affirmed, pledging to collaborate with nations dedicated to safeguarding the environment and combating global warming.

