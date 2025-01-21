Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Champions Paris Climate Accord at Davos

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed support for the Paris Climate Agreement at the World Economic Forum. Despite President Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the deal, von der Leyen emphasized Europe's commitment to work with global partners in combating climate change and protecting nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a strong case for the Paris Climate Agreement during the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring its importance as a bastion of hope for humanity.

This declaration comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the accord on Monday.

'Europe will stay the course,' von der Leyen affirmed, pledging to collaborate with nations dedicated to safeguarding the environment and combating global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

