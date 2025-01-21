Ursula von der Leyen Champions Paris Climate Accord at Davos
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed support for the Paris Climate Agreement at the World Economic Forum. Despite President Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the deal, von der Leyen emphasized Europe's commitment to work with global partners in combating climate change and protecting nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a strong case for the Paris Climate Agreement during the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring its importance as a bastion of hope for humanity.
This declaration comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the accord on Monday.
'Europe will stay the course,' von der Leyen affirmed, pledging to collaborate with nations dedicated to safeguarding the environment and combating global warming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph
Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit: A Private Journey Amid Political Undercurrents
President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers ask New York judge to halt Friday's hush money sentencing while he appeals ruling, reports AP.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Surprising Greenland Visit Amidst Territorial Talks
Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Adventure: A Private Trip with Big Implications