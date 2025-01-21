Southern California Faces Dangerous Fire Weather Amid Santa Ana Winds

Strong Santa Ana winds are fanning new wildfires in Southern California, with firefighters on high alert in the wake of two major blazes still burning near Los Angeles. Authorities issued warnings due to extreme fire weather, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph in certain areas.

At least two fires ignited in San Diego County, leading to evacuation orders. The dangerous conditions are characterized by low humidity and powerful winds, heightening the risk of explosive fire growth. Efforts to control the fires continue, with local, state, and federal officials stressing the importance of a coordinated response.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom have addressed the fires' devastation, highlighting the need for government partnerships in the recovery and rebuilding process. Despite weather forecasts predicting some relief, authorities remain vigilant as more gusty winds are expected later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)