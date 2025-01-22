Supersonic Gusts: Exploring the Ferocious Winds of Exoplanet WASP-127b
WASP-127b, a 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet, exhibits unprecedented supersonic winds, reaching 20,500 mph. Located 520 light-years away, it orbits closely to a sun-like star. The intense irradiation drives its atmospheric jet streams, studied using advanced instruments. These findings highlight the evolving understanding of atmospheric dynamics on exoplanets.
An astronomical phenomenon has redefined atmospheric limits in our universe. On the exoplanet WASP-127b, winds have been recorded at a staggering speed of 20,500 miles per hour. Located 520 light-years from Earth, this 'hot Jupiter' orbits a sun-like star, uncovering new realms of astrophysical research.
The supersonic jet streams are the fastest observed on any known planet, driven by intense irradiation from its host star. WASP-127b's size surpasses Jupiter by 30%, yet its mass is merely 16% of it, resulting in an unusually 'puffy' gas giant. Astrophysicists employ advanced instruments to decipher these atmospheric dynamics.
Newly gathered data, facilitated by technologies like CRIRES+ on the Very Large Telescope, allows researchers to analyze three-dimensional aspects of exoplanetary atmospheres. This breakthrough marks a significant leap in understanding, as scientists continue to explore the complexities of exoplanetary weather systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)