Blaze Erupts at BMW Car Dealer Office in Mumbai

A fire erupted in the office of BMW dealer Navnit Motors in Mumbai's Kalina early Wednesday, local officials reported.

While the blaze inflicted damage, fortunately, no casualties were recorded. The fire, which broke out at 7.44 am, remained confined to the first floor office materials.

Seven fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the flames, creating a haze of thick smoke. The cause of this morning's fire has not yet been determined, according to the fire brigade officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)