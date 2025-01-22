Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at BMW Car Dealer Office in Mumbai

A fire broke out at Navnit Motors, a BMW dealer in Mumbai's Kalina area, on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported. The blaze was confined to the office's materials, generating thick smoke. Seven fire brigade vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire, with its cause still unknown.

Updated: 22-01-2025 09:41 IST
  • India

A fire erupted in the office of BMW dealer Navnit Motors in Mumbai's Kalina early Wednesday, local officials reported.

While the blaze inflicted damage, fortunately, no casualties were recorded. The fire, which broke out at 7.44 am, remained confined to the first floor office materials.

Seven fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the flames, creating a haze of thick smoke. The cause of this morning's fire has not yet been determined, according to the fire brigade officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

