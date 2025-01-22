Tragic Fall in Thane: Solar Panel Cleaning Turns Fatal

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district when a 40-year-old laborer plunged to his death from a seven-storey building while cleaning solar panels.

The unfortunate incident took place on Monday evening at a building in Vaylenagar, Shahapur. The victim, identified as Yeshwant Gawari, reportedly slipped and fell from the rooftop while performing his duties.

Despite efforts by his colleagues to rush him to the nearest hospital, Gawari was pronounced dead upon arrival. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and a detailed investigation is being conducted by the Khadakpada police.

(With inputs from agencies.)