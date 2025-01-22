Left Menu

Irish Property Prices on Steady Climb Despite Slowing Growth

Irish residential property prices increased by 9.4% over the year to November, indicating a slight deceleration from October's 9.7% growth rate. The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that national prices surpass the 2007 peak of the Celtic Tiger by 16%.

Irish residential property prices climbed by 9.4% in the year leading up to November, according to the Central Statistics Office. This marks a slight decrease compared to the 9.7% increase seen the previous month.

The statistics reveal that national property prices have surged past the highest levels achieved during the Celtic Tiger property boom of 2007 by an impressive 16%.

This trend highlights the ongoing strength of the housing market in Ireland, despite recent slowing in the rate of growth.

