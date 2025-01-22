Irish Property Prices on Steady Climb Despite Slowing Growth

Irish residential property prices climbed by 9.4% in the year leading up to November, according to the Central Statistics Office. This marks a slight decrease compared to the 9.7% increase seen the previous month.

The statistics reveal that national property prices have surged past the highest levels achieved during the Celtic Tiger property boom of 2007 by an impressive 16%.

This trend highlights the ongoing strength of the housing market in Ireland, despite recent slowing in the rate of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)