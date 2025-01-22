Irish Property Prices on Steady Climb Despite Slowing Growth
Irish residential property prices increased by 9.4% over the year to November, indicating a slight deceleration from October's 9.7% growth rate. The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that national prices surpass the 2007 peak of the Celtic Tiger by 16%.
This trend highlights the ongoing strength of the housing market in Ireland, despite recent slowing in the rate of growth.
