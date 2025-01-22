Beyond Earth: Winds, Sharks, and Moonshots

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery on the exoplanet WASP-127b. The jet-stream winds there reach an astonishing speed of 20,500 miles (33,000 km) per hour, eclipsing even the rapid winds of Neptune, which once seemed unparalleled in our solar system's violent weather patterns.

In a separate revelation, paleontologists in Peru uncovered remains of a great white shark ancestor, dating back 9 million years. The fossil of Cosmopolitodus Hastalis was discovered in the Pisco basin, highlighting the area's rich fossil repository and offering a glimpse into ancient marine life.

On the technological frontier, Lonestar Data Holdings plans to establish a lunar data center. Collaborating with SpaceX for transportation via Falcon 9, the facility will integrate with Intuitive Machines' Athena lander, moving infrastructure beyond our planet in a major innovation milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)