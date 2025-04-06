Fraudulent Birth Certificate Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra
An FIR has been filed against 43 individuals in Maharashtra over fraudulent birth certificates issued by Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya highlighted the scam, which involved illegal immigrants obtaining false certificates. The documents lacked necessary records and could facilitate further identity fraud.
The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra is embroiled in controversy as an FIR has been filed against 43 individuals for allegedly engaging in fraud by issuing false birth certificates.
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya brought the issue to light, alleging that these certificates were being provided to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas, raising severe security and legal concerns.
The certificates reportedly lacked essential documentation such as hospital records or legal affidavits, required under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, and could be misused for obtaining critical identity documents, including Aadhaar and voter IDs.
