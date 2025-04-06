Left Menu

Fraudulent Birth Certificate Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra

An FIR has been filed against 43 individuals in Maharashtra over fraudulent birth certificates issued by Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya highlighted the scam, which involved illegal immigrants obtaining false certificates. The documents lacked necessary records and could facilitate further identity fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 08:27 IST
Fraudulent Birth Certificate Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra is embroiled in controversy as an FIR has been filed against 43 individuals for allegedly engaging in fraud by issuing false birth certificates.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya brought the issue to light, alleging that these certificates were being provided to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas, raising severe security and legal concerns.

The certificates reportedly lacked essential documentation such as hospital records or legal affidavits, required under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, and could be misused for obtaining critical identity documents, including Aadhaar and voter IDs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025