Fraudulent Birth Certificate Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra

The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra is embroiled in controversy as an FIR has been filed against 43 individuals for allegedly engaging in fraud by issuing false birth certificates.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya brought the issue to light, alleging that these certificates were being provided to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas, raising severe security and legal concerns.

The certificates reportedly lacked essential documentation such as hospital records or legal affidavits, required under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, and could be misused for obtaining critical identity documents, including Aadhaar and voter IDs.

(With inputs from agencies.)