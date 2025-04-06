Left Menu

Nationwide Protest Against Controversial Waqf Act Amendments

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans a nationwide movement against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, involving religious and social organizations. The campaign aims to overturn the amendments, seen as discriminatory. Legal and peaceful protests are planned across India, including court challenges and symbolic acts.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 08:39 IST
Nationwide Protest Against Controversial Waqf Act Amendments
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced plans for a sweeping nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The board intends to collaborate with religious and social organizations to overturn what it describes as discriminatory legislation.

The AIMPLB has criticized National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties like JD(U), TDP, and LJP (Ramvilas) for backing the bill. The board accuses these parties of exposing a false secular image by supporting policies aligned with the BJP's agenda.

Plans include legal challenges and demonstrations, with symbolic acts like wearing black armbands and protest gatherings at state capitals. The protest aims to inform the public and counter misinformation. The movement kicks off with a major public event in Delhi, continuing until Eid al-Adha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

