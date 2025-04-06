Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mykolaiv: Civilians Suffer Amid Conflict

A Russian air attack on Ukraine's Mykolaiv region injured three women and caused several fires. This incident followed an attack that killed 19 people in Kryvyi Rih. Efforts to end the conflict continue, with U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreements aiming to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a renewed wave of violence, three women were injured as Russian air strikes targeted Ukraine's Mykolaiv region late Saturday, according to local officials. The assault follows a deadly attack on Kryvyi Rih, which claimed at least 19 lives, including those of nine children.

The Mykolaiv Governor, Vitaly Kim, reported significant damage to residential areas, sharing the devastation on Telegram. Emergency services were quick to respond, hospitalizing one woman and treating two on an outpatient basis. They released images of firefighters combating night-time blazes ignited by the strikes.

Despite ongoing denials from Russia and counterclaims from Ukraine, the civilian toll continues to rise in the conflict, initiated by a full-scale invasion three years ago. International efforts for peace are underway, with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent involvement culminating in two ceasefire agreements aimed at ceasing attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

