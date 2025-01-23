Wildfire Perils: Blaze Near Los Angeles Spurs Mass Evacuations Amidst Existing Threats

A fast-moving wildfire erupted approximately 50 miles north of Los Angeles, rapidly consuming 3,407 acres in the Castaic Lake area. This prompted urgent evacuation orders amid a red flag warning in Southern California for extreme fire risk driven by strong, dry winds, as stated by fire officials.

In a community of 18,600 residents, the fire necessitated a swift response from firefighters of the Angeles National Forest, resulting in the closure of the expansive San Gabriel Mountains to visitors, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Meanwhile, the Eaton and Palisades fires, which have devastated Los Angeles since early January, are nearing containment, with efforts having controlled 91% and 68% of the burn perimeters, respectively. The toll of these blazes includes 28 casualties and extensive structural damage, amid a projected $250 billion in economic losses, as estimated by AccuWeather.

(With inputs from agencies.)