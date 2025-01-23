Left Menu

Nepal Hikes Everest Permits, Enforces Eco-Friendly Climbing Rules

Nepal has increased climbing permit fees for Mount Everest and introduced regulations to manage waste on the peak. The new changes include limiting permit validity, hiking fees, and mandating waste collection. The measures aim to improve environmental conditions and boost government revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:32 IST
Nepal Hikes Everest Permits, Enforces Eco-Friendly Climbing Rules
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has announced a substantial increase in permit fees for climbing Mount Everest, with the hikes aimed at curbing pollution and enhancing environmental management on the world's tallest peak. The changes introduce stricter regulations to address mounting waste concerns.

Under the revised rules, foreigners will now pay USD 15,000 to summit from the south route in spring, up from USD 11,000. Fees for the autumn season rise to USD 7,500, while winter and monsoon expeditions will cost USD 3,750. Nepali climbers face a doubled fee for autumn attempts, with regulations effective from September 1, 2025.

Efforts include mandating climbers to bring waste back for disposal, aiming to mitigate the environmental impact of expeditions. Last spring, over 100 tonnes of waste accumulated, raising concerns over sustainable practices in the region. Additional measures limit climbing permits to 55 days, aiding in streamlined mountain management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025