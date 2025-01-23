Nepal Hikes Everest Permits, Enforces Eco-Friendly Climbing Rules

Nepal has announced a substantial increase in permit fees for climbing Mount Everest, with the hikes aimed at curbing pollution and enhancing environmental management on the world's tallest peak. The changes introduce stricter regulations to address mounting waste concerns.

Under the revised rules, foreigners will now pay USD 15,000 to summit from the south route in spring, up from USD 11,000. Fees for the autumn season rise to USD 7,500, while winter and monsoon expeditions will cost USD 3,750. Nepali climbers face a doubled fee for autumn attempts, with regulations effective from September 1, 2025.

Efforts include mandating climbers to bring waste back for disposal, aiming to mitigate the environmental impact of expeditions. Last spring, over 100 tonnes of waste accumulated, raising concerns over sustainable practices in the region. Additional measures limit climbing permits to 55 days, aiding in streamlined mountain management.

(With inputs from agencies.)