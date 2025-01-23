Double Quake Jolts the Philippines: Mindanao Hit Hard

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines, according to the GFZ. This seismic activity occurred on Thursday, mere hours following a similar event that impacted central Philippines' towns, causing structural damages.

The tremor's epicenter was identified at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), creating significant concern for local authorities who are already addressing damage in a central Filipino town.

Infrastructure such as buildings and roads have been affected, emphasizing the need for a quick emergency response to ensure public safety and facilitate recovery efforts in the quake-hit regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)