Double Quake Jolts the Philippines: Mindanao Hit Hard

The southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines was struck by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake, mere hours after a similar tremor caused damage in central Philippines. The earthquake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers, resulted in infrastructural damage, sparking concerns over safety and emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:20 IST
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines, according to the GFZ. This seismic activity occurred on Thursday, mere hours following a similar event that impacted central Philippines' towns, causing structural damages.

The tremor's epicenter was identified at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), creating significant concern for local authorities who are already addressing damage in a central Filipino town.

Infrastructure such as buildings and roads have been affected, emphasizing the need for a quick emergency response to ensure public safety and facilitate recovery efforts in the quake-hit regions.

