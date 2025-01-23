WMO Unveils Framework for Business Engagement in Early Warning Systems at World Economic Forum 

At the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo presented a transformative vision for integrating the private sector into early warning systems (EWS) to enhance global climate resilience. Backed by a new white paper co-authored with the World Economic Forum and the Australian National University, the initiative emphasizes the critical role businesses can play in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather.

The white paper, Catalysing Business Engagement in Early Warning Systems, outlines a strategy to harness private sector capabilities in innovation, data utilization, and operational efficiency. It stresses that business involvement in EWS is not only an opportunity for growth but a necessity in the face of escalating climate risks, as highlighted by the WEF Global Risks Report 2025.

“Extreme weather and climate risks are among the greatest challenges to global stability,” said Ms. Saulo. “To protect lives and livelihoods, public-private partnerships are essential for closing the early warning gap. Businesses have the tools and technology to create value while contributing to global resilience efforts.”

Key Highlights of the White Paper

The report introduces a framework to enhance business participation in EWS, focusing on:

Innovation in Technology: AI, IoT, and big data are driving unprecedented opportunities for businesses to integrate weather-driven decision-making into operations.

Operational Optimization: Companies are using EWS data to preemptively adjust supply chains, reduce operational risks, and create climate-resilient products.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Supporting EWS aligns with CSR goals by helping businesses protect communities and build trust.

Opportunities for Business Involvement

The white paper identifies several ways businesses can engage with EWS:

Risk Management: Companies can use EWS data to identify hazards, inform strategic planning, and implement protective measures in high-risk areas.

Communication Channels: Businesses can amplify warning dissemination through their networks, ensuring critical information reaches customers, employees, and communities.

Collaboration with NMHS: Businesses can act as users, partners, and vendors, leveraging National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) data while contributing resources and technology to enhance the broader system.

Barriers to Engagement and Solutions

While business interest in EWS is growing, the report identifies obstacles such as unclear governance and limited access to actionable data. To address this, WMO is supporting governments by providing guidance and enabling policies that foster public-private collaboration.

“Governments and NMHS need to make data more accessible and implement clear governance structures to encourage private sector innovation,” said Gim Huay Neo, Head of Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum.

Expanded Vision for EWS Engagement

The report also explores emerging trends, including:

AI-Driven Analytics: Using predictive models to customize early warnings for specific industries or regions.

Open Data Initiatives: Encouraging innovation by making meteorological and hydrological data easier to access and integrate.

Cross-Sector Collaboration: Building alliances between businesses, governments, and international organizations to address shared climate risks.

A Global Imperative for Business Leadership

Celeste Saulo underscored that business engagement in EWS is not just a practical move but a moral one: “In the 21st century, climate adaptation is inseparable from corporate responsibility. Companies that support early warning systems protect their own operations and contribute to the greater good.”

Looking Ahead

The white paper sets the stage for new partnerships and collaborations that will shape the future of early warning systems. With growing data availability and technological advancements, the private sector has an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen global resilience to climate impacts.

“The integration of businesses into the EWS ecosystem will create a safer, more sustainable future for all,” Ms. Saulo concluded.

Next Steps

The WMO will work with governments and businesses to implement the strategies outlined in the white paper, aiming to close the global early warning gap by 2030, in alignment with the Early Warnings For All Initiative.