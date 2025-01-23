Inferno North of Los Angeles Forces Mass Evacuations Amidst Intensified Firefighting Efforts

A new wildfire, the Hughes Fire, has erupted north of Los Angeles, rapidly engulfing over 9,400 acres and prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 31,000 residents. Fueled by high winds and dry brush, this blaze poses significant challenges for firefighters already dealing with other major fires in the region.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna declared an immediate threat to life in the Castaic Lake area, reinforcing the county's red-flag warning for extreme fire risk. Almost 1,100 firefighters have been deployed across Southern California, with 4,000 specifically assigned to the Hughes Fire.

The Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire, which previously affected the Los Angeles area, are now mostly contained, though the damage has been substantial. Meanwhile, firefighting efforts continue apace, aided by incoming rain and aerial support units dropping water and retardant to combat the raging flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)