Left Menu

Office Space Boom: Net Absorption Surges Across Major Indian Cities

The net absorption of office space in major Indian cities is poised to grow by 10-11% this fiscal, according to ICRA. Despite the substantial additions to office supply, vacancy rates are projected to stabilize due to strong leasing activity spurred by global and domestic demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:09 IST
Office Space Boom: Net Absorption Surges Across Major Indian Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The net absorption of office space across six major Indian cities is expected to see a significant rise of 10-11% this fiscal year, according to a report by rating agency ICRA.

ICRA's statement highlighted a projected increase to 590-600 lakh square feet in net office leasing for 2024-25, with an additional growth of 3-4% anticipated in the following fiscal year, despite a substantial new supply of 1,250-1,300 lakh square feet.

Industry experts attribute the steady demand and stable vacancy rates to the expansion of Global Capability Centres and increasing physical occupancy, signaling robust growth within the office sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025