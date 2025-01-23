Bhupender Yadav Chairs CAMPA Review Meeting in Coimbatore; Highlights Achievements and Future Goals

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Shri Bhupender Yadav, presided over the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry in Coimbatore. The session concentrated on the implementation and progress of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), a pivotal initiative to enhance forest cover and maintain ecological balance.

During the meeting, the committee members commended the Ministry’s efforts under CAMPA to mitigate deforestation and promote afforestation. They offered actionable suggestions for improving CAMPA’s operational efficiency and expanding its impact on forest conservation.

To mark the occasion, Shri Bhupender Yadav released a publication titled ‘Glimpses: Success Stories of CAMPA 2022-24’, which highlights significant projects and accomplishments under the initiative, showcasing its role in strengthening India’s green infrastructure.

Inspection at IFGTB

The Committee members visited the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), a premier forestry research institute in Coimbatore, to review its cutting-edge research efforts. The Director of IFGTB presented an overview of ongoing studies, focusing on forest genetics, biodiversity conservation, and climate-resilient tree breeding.

The inspection included a tour of research labs and experimental fields, where members gained insight into innovative projects aimed at improving tree species’ adaptability to climate change, enhancing forest productivity, and promoting sustainable forestry practices.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Plantation Drive

As part of the day’s activities, the committee participated in a symbolic plantation campaign under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, a drive promoting the planting of local tree species to enhance biodiversity and commemorate maternal bonds.

Future Goals for CAMPA

Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening CAMPA's role in achieving India’s climate and biodiversity goals. He outlined key focus areas, including:

Expanding afforestation drives in degraded forest areas.

Promoting community participation in forest conservation.

Leveraging technology for real-time monitoring of afforestation projects.

Ensuring the effective utilization of CAMPA funds to balance ecological needs and development.

India’s Green Vision

The meeting reinforced India’s dedication to achieving sustainable development goals by balancing ecological preservation with economic growth. The Ministry’s proactive initiatives under CAMPA and collaborations with research institutions like IFGTB are critical components of India’s strategy to combat climate change and ensure a greener future.

The session concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards safeguarding India’s forests and biodiversity.