Deep Freeze Disrupts Southern US Following Historic Winter Storm

A severe winter storm brought unprecedented cold and ice to the southern U.S., halting travel and normal activities. Snow and freezing temperatures left regions from Texas to Florida under extreme winter conditions. The storm led to multiple deaths, travel disruptions, and icy roads, expected to persist through Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:28 IST
A historic winter storm unleashed a rare deep freeze across the southern United States, affecting regions from Texas to Florida with severe cold and icy conditions.

Residents found themselves stranded as highways closed, and cities came to a standstill due to record-breaking snowfall. The storm, exiting to sea, left a wintry landscape in its wake.

The frigid temperatures resulted in flight cancellations and deadly accidents, while officials reported the cold records tied or broken throughout the South.

