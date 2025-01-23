Deep Freeze Disrupts Southern US Following Historic Winter Storm

A historic winter storm unleashed a rare deep freeze across the southern United States, affecting regions from Texas to Florida with severe cold and icy conditions.

Residents found themselves stranded as highways closed, and cities came to a standstill due to record-breaking snowfall. The storm, exiting to sea, left a wintry landscape in its wake.

The frigid temperatures resulted in flight cancellations and deadly accidents, while officials reported the cold records tied or broken throughout the South.

(With inputs from agencies.)