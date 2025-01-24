Bear Attack in Uttarkashi: Man Survives Wilderness Encounter

A 32-year-old man sustained injuries after a bear attack in Govind Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttarkashi, officials reported Friday. The incident occurred Thursday evening in Kot village while Mukesh Rawat was grazing his livestock.

The bear retreated when locals alerted others. Mukesh was transported to Mori CHC, and later referred to Dehradun for advanced care following first aid.

Forest Range Officer Gaurav Agarwal confirmed that the injured received Rs 30000 as immediate relief, with further support contingent upon his medical report. Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal has also visited to assess Mukesh's condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)