Bear Attack Leaves 32-Year-Old Man Injured in Uttarkashi

A 32-year-old man suffered injuries in a bear attack at the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarkashi, according to officials on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the secluded Kot village, where Mukesh Rawat was grazing his cattle. Upon the community's alarm, the bear fled the scene.

Mukesh was urgently transported to Mori Community Health Center for initial aid and was later referred to Dehradun for advanced medical care, officials reported. An immediate relief fund of Rs 30,000 has been allocated to him, with further assistance contingent on upcoming medical evaluations, stated Forest Range Officer Gaurav Agarwal.

In solidarity, Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal visited the health center to check on Mukesh's condition following the attack.

