Left Menu

Bear Attack Leaves 32-Year-Old Man Injured in Uttarkashi

A 32-year-old man named Mukesh Rawat was attacked by a bear in Govind Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttarkashi. He sustained injuries while grazing his livestock and was taken to a local health center before being referred to Dehradun. Immediate relief of Rs 30,000 was provided, with more to follow pending medical reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:10 IST
Bear Attack Leaves 32-Year-Old Man Injured in Uttarkashi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man suffered injuries in a bear attack at the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarkashi, according to officials on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the secluded Kot village, where Mukesh Rawat was grazing his cattle. Upon the community's alarm, the bear fled the scene.

Mukesh was urgently transported to Mori Community Health Center for initial aid and was later referred to Dehradun for advanced medical care, officials reported. An immediate relief fund of Rs 30,000 has been allocated to him, with further assistance contingent on upcoming medical evaluations, stated Forest Range Officer Gaurav Agarwal.

In solidarity, Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal visited the health center to check on Mukesh's condition following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025