India Hosts Second BIMSTEC Expert Group Meeting on Cyber Security Cooperation

The National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, hosted the Second BIMSTEC Expert Group Meeting on Cyber Security Cooperation, furthering collaborative efforts to strengthen cyber resilience in the region. This follows the First BIMSTEC Experts Group Meeting on Cyber Security, also held in New Delhi in 2022.

The central aim of the meeting was to finalize an Action Plan aimed at bolstering coordination and collaboration among BIMSTEC Member States—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—in addressing critical cyber security challenges.

The proposed five-year Action Plan encompasses:

Cybercrime prevention and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

Protection of critical information infrastructures (CIIs).

Development of a CERT-to-CERT Cooperation Mechanism, facilitating seamless incident response among member states.

Mechanisms for the exchange of cyber-related information, fostering transparency and trust.

Monitoring of international developments related to cyber norms and their regional implications.

Key Highlights

India took the lead in presenting significant initiatives, including the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) program on “Cyber Hygiene for School Children”, emphasizing the need to build awareness and inculcate safe online habits from an early age.

Other notable discussions included:

Establishing a Cybercrime Cooperation Framework, enabling real-time coordination among law enforcement bodies across BIMSTEC nations. Formulating capacity-building programs tailored to enhance cyber security skills and readiness in the region. Developing a CERT-to-CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) Cooperation Mechanism, which will act as a central pillar for responding to and mitigating cyber incidents across member states.

Strengthening Regional Resilience

The delegates unanimously agreed that implementing the Action Plan would significantly strengthen the collective cyber security framework of BIMSTEC, creating a secure and resilient cyber space.

Highlighting the urgency of these efforts, a representative from India stated:

“As the digital landscape evolves, so do the risks. This Action Plan will ensure that BIMSTEC countries work cohesively to mitigate threats, secure critical infrastructures, and prepare for emerging challenges in cyberspace.”

The meeting also emphasized the necessity of mutual trust, cross-border collaboration, and investment in emerging technologies to combat evolving threats.

Road Ahead

With the endorsement of the five-year Action Plan, BIMSTEC nations are poised to embark on a shared journey toward enhanced cyber security cooperation. These initiatives not only reflect the commitment to regional safety but also signify a step towards global cyber norms compliance, ensuring the protection of citizens and critical systems alike.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to reconvene periodically to assess progress, address challenges, and adapt to the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape.