NGT Seeks Answers: Sharp Decline in Assam's Forest Cover

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken action regarding the significant decline in Assam's forest cover by 86.66 square kilometers between 2021 and 2023, highlighting environmental concerns. The decline was reported in the 2023 India State of Forest Report. NGT has sought responses from relevant environmental authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:34 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has moved to address a troubling decrease in Assam's forest cover, amounting to a loss of 86.66 square kilometers from 2021 to 2023. This decline was highlighted by the 2023 India State of Forest Report.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, NGT Bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the degradation in canopy density within Assam's recorded forests has intensified, marked by a reduction in forest density and quality across 1,699 sq. km.

The bench also highlighted similar issues in northeastern regions like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and expressed concerns over environmental impacts in Tripura due to rubber plantations. Official responses have been requested from the Ministry of Environment and forest chiefs of the affected states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

