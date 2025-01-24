5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Chile
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit northern Chile, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake was recorded at a depth of 122 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage have been released.
A powerful earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude shook northern Chile on Friday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The seismic activity was detected at a depth of 122 kilometers.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation although no immediate reports of damage have been issued. Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert for aftershocks.
Chile, located along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences earthquakes. Past quakes highlight the need for readiness and robust infrastructure to mitigate potential impacts.
