U.S. Health Secretary Promises In-Depth Autism Study Amid Rising Diagnosis Rates

In a significant announcement, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has pledged to initiate comprehensive research into the potential environmental causes of autism, following an alarming report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that shows 1 in 31 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disorder.

Kennedy emphasized the importance of this study by stating that autism severely impacts families and deprives the nation of its most valuable resource, its children. His proposed research will examine various environmental factors alongside genetic links, aiming to provide more clarity on this complex disorder.

Despite setbacks, such as recent federal funding cuts to health research, Kennedy's plan involves issuing grants to support scientific studies in universities, encouraging researchers to rigorously investigate the potential causes of autism, guided by scientific inquiry. His approach counters theories attributing the increase in autism cases to heightened awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)