Left Menu

U.S. Health Secretary Promises In-Depth Autism Study Amid Rising Diagnosis Rates

Robert F Kennedy Jr, U.S. Health Secretary, announced plans for comprehensive research into autism causes, following a CDC report showing rising diagnosis rates. He aims to explore environmental factors while acknowledging genetic links. His initiative includes grants for universities, despite previous federal funding cuts to health research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:25 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Promises In-Depth Autism Study Amid Rising Diagnosis Rates
Robert F Kennedy Jr
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant announcement, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has pledged to initiate comprehensive research into the potential environmental causes of autism, following an alarming report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that shows 1 in 31 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disorder.

Kennedy emphasized the importance of this study by stating that autism severely impacts families and deprives the nation of its most valuable resource, its children. His proposed research will examine various environmental factors alongside genetic links, aiming to provide more clarity on this complex disorder.

Despite setbacks, such as recent federal funding cuts to health research, Kennedy's plan involves issuing grants to support scientific studies in universities, encouraging researchers to rigorously investigate the potential causes of autism, guided by scientific inquiry. His approach counters theories attributing the increase in autism cases to heightened awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025