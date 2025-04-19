Left Menu

Harnessing Depth: Indian Hockey's Path Forward

India's men's hockey team coach, Craig Fulton, praises the talent depth observed at the National Championship. Focusing on adaptability and tactical proficiency, he's set on bolstering squad strength over the next 18 months to prepare for future competitions, starting with a rigorous training camp.

Harnessing Depth: Indian Hockey's Path Forward
  • India

Impressed by the talent displayed during the National Championship, Craig Fulton, India's men's hockey team chief coach, expressed optimism about the country's talent pool but stressed adaptability as a critical factor for success.

Fulton emphasized the importance of the upcoming 18 months to cultivate a squad with ample bench strength. During his observation, he noted the competitiveness when top teams faced off, showcasing depth especially in goalkeeping.

While analyzing regional performances, Punjab stood out due to a strong presence of international players. Looking ahead, a training camp aims to refine a core group from a pool of selected candidates to ensure strategic depth and sustained performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

