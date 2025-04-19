Harnessing Depth: Indian Hockey's Path Forward

Impressed by the talent displayed during the National Championship, Craig Fulton, India's men's hockey team chief coach, expressed optimism about the country's talent pool but stressed adaptability as a critical factor for success.

Fulton emphasized the importance of the upcoming 18 months to cultivate a squad with ample bench strength. During his observation, he noted the competitiveness when top teams faced off, showcasing depth especially in goalkeeping.

While analyzing regional performances, Punjab stood out due to a strong presence of international players. Looking ahead, a training camp aims to refine a core group from a pool of selected candidates to ensure strategic depth and sustained performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)