Efforts to Establish Dolphin Sanctuary in Jharkhand's Ganga Stretch Gain Momentum

The Jharkhand forest department is revitalizing efforts to establish a dolphin sanctuary along the Ganga River in Sahibganj, seeking to safeguard the national aquatic animal and foster eco-tourism, according to officials.

A delegation from the Wildlife Institute of India will visit the area shortly to evaluate habitat conditions, as dolphins inhabit an 80-km section of the river. The proposed sanctuary would extend over a 40-km stretch, largely inhabited by dolphins, as stated by Divisional Forest Officer Prabal Garg.

Initial proposals were stalled by stakeholders' concerns over river use. A revised plan excludes main waterways, aligning with the region's existing national waterways designation. A recent survey estimates the local dolphin population to be around 150, prompting a call for expedited action to ensure conservation and support economic initiatives through eco-tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)