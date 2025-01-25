Rajasthan Shivers as Temperatures Plummet

Residents across Rajasthan are bracing for continued cold weather as temperatures hit new lows. The meteorological department has reported Nagaur as the coldest spot, with the mercury dipping to a chilly 3 degree Celsius.

According to the Met center, the state has experienced mostly dry weather, with freezing temperatures persisting in many areas. Notably, temperatures were recorded at 3.3°C in Fatehpur, Sikar, and 4.4°C in Churu, highlighting the widespread cold wave.

In the state capital, Jaipur, the minimum temperature was recorded at a relatively warmer 11.7°C. The department predicts that these conditions will continue into the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)