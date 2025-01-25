Rajasthan Shivers as Temperatures Plummet
Cold temperatures continue in Rajasthan with Nagaur being the coldest at 3°C. The state's weather remains dry, with similar conditions expected for the next 24 hours. Other areas recorded temperatures between 3.3°C and 11.7°C.
- Country:
- India
Residents across Rajasthan are bracing for continued cold weather as temperatures hit new lows. The meteorological department has reported Nagaur as the coldest spot, with the mercury dipping to a chilly 3 degree Celsius.
According to the Met center, the state has experienced mostly dry weather, with freezing temperatures persisting in many areas. Notably, temperatures were recorded at 3.3°C in Fatehpur, Sikar, and 4.4°C in Churu, highlighting the widespread cold wave.
In the state capital, Jaipur, the minimum temperature was recorded at a relatively warmer 11.7°C. The department predicts that these conditions will continue into the next 24 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)