Karnataka's Vision: Transforming Bengaluru into a World-Class Urban Hub

Bengaluru's push to maintain its stature as the 'Silicon Valley of India' hinges on new infrastructure projects, as outlined by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The appeal seeks inclusion in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Shivakumar emphasized the urgency of projects like an underground vehicular tunnel, the East-to-West corridor, and an extension of double-decker roads to alleviate traffic congestion and support growth. The state's government has pledged significant funding, but seeks federal financial support.

Other ambitious plans include flyovers, stormwater drain road construction, and the Peripheral Ring Road. Furthermore, the next phase of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme promises to boost water supply, ensuring Bengaluru's sustainability as a leading technology hub.

