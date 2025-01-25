Inferno Engulfs Mumbai Furniture Market: A 10-Hour Battle
A major fire broke out in a furniture market in Mumbai, taking 10 hours to extinguish. No injuries were reported, though extensive damage occurred to wooden furniture, mattresses, and film-making articles. Twelve fire engines were deployed, but the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
A significant fire erupted at a Mumbai furniture market on Saturday morning, demanding an intense 10-hour battle from local firefighters. The incident, described as a 'level 3' fire, caused considerable damage to various goods but resulted in no injuries.
The blaze started around 11 am in the Khadakpada furniture market in Goregaon (East). It ravaged wooden furniture, mattresses, and filmmaking equipment across the ground floor and part of the first floor. Twelve fire engines, along with other firefighting apparatus, were mobilized to tackle the inferno.
Firefighters managed to put out the fire by 9 pm, although the cause remains undetermined, fire brigade officials reported.
