Significant 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor occurred at a depth of 16 km, posing potential risks and requiring caution from local authorities and residents. The situation is under close observation for any aftershocks.
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), raising concerns for the region.
Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely for potential aftershocks and further developments.
