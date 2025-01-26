Left Menu

Significant 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor occurred at a depth of 16 km, posing potential risks and requiring caution from local authorities and residents. The situation is under close observation for any aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 05:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), raising concerns for the region.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely for potential aftershocks and further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

