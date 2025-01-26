Left Menu

Cretaceous Croc Attack: Unearthing a Prehistoric Predator's Ambush

Scientists have discovered the fossilized neck bone of a young Cryodrakon boreas, a large pterosaur, in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park. The discovery suggests a dramatic encounter with a croc, occurring 76 million years ago, highlighting the perils of life in the Cretaceous Period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:26 IST
Cretaceous Croc Attack: Unearthing a Prehistoric Predator's Ambush

Scientists in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park have unearthed a fossilized neck bone offering a glimpse into the Cretaceous Period's perilous life.

The fossil belonged to a juvenile Cryodrakon boreas, one of Earth's largest known flying creatures that lived approximately 76 million years ago.

Researchers believe this pterosaur may have fallen victim to a sudden attack by a lurking croc as it drank from a riverbank, revealing the harsh realities faced by ancient creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

