Dibrugarh: Assam's Emerging Second Capital

Dibrugarh is set to become Assam's second capital within the next three years, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during Republic Day celebrations. Plans include constructing a permanent state assembly on the Brahmaputra's southern bank and fostering urban development in Tezpur and Silchar.

The CM disclosed plans for infrastructural growth including the establishment of a Raj Bhavan in Tezpur as a cultural hub and government's presence in Silchar for administrative purposes, bridging gaps within the state. Additionally, Sarma highlighted Assam's economic progress, from new appointments to plans for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

With ongoing peace initiatives moving away from violence, Assam aims to become a major economic player in the coming decade, shifting its identity from a dependent to a contributory state, akin to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

