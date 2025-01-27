Estonia Lays Groundwork for Nuclear Energy Program with IAEA Support: Focus on SMRs and Legal Framework

The Republic of Estonia has taken significant strides toward launching a nuclear power program centered on small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet its climate objectives and enhance energy security. In collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Estonia is building a robust legal framework to ensure the safe, secure, and sustainable implementation of nuclear energy.

From 13 to 17 January 2025, the IAEA conducted a legislative assistance mission in cooperation with Estonia’s Ministry of Climate. The mission facilitated in-depth discussions with Estonia’s Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organization and other national stakeholders. Key topics included:

International Legal Instruments: The mission explored Estonia’s adherence to nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and civil liability standards.

Nuclear Liability: Estonia’s participation in the 1963 Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage and the Joint Protocol Relating to the Vienna and Paris Conventions was evaluated. The IAEA emphasized the benefits of joining the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC) to establish a global nuclear liability regime.

“The extensive expertise shared by the IAEA is invaluable in helping us build a legal framework for nuclear energy,” said Rene Lauk, Vice Chair of the legislative working group and lawyer at Estonia’s Ministry of Climate.

Parliamentary Engagement and Draft Law Development

The IAEA team engaged with parliamentarians from Estonia’s Nuclear Energy Support Group and the Environmental Committee to enhance understanding of nuclear law. These discussions provided insights into the nuances of nuclear legal frameworks, as noted by Mario Kadastik, Member of Parliament and Chair of the Nuclear Energy Support Group:

“Getting detailed insights into nuclear law before the draft bill reaches Parliament significantly improves our understanding and readiness.”

The IAEA also reviewed and provided feedback on Estonia’s draft nuclear law, which was previously assessed during a 2024 desktop review. The discussions focused on aligning the draft with international legal standards and integrating best practices.

Building a National Nuclear Infrastructure

Estonia is following the IAEA Milestones Approach, a phased strategy to develop the necessary infrastructure for a nuclear power program. In October 2023, the IAEA conducted an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission, which assessed Estonia’s progress during Phase 1 of the approach. Legal framework development is among 19 key infrastructure issues outlined in this methodology.

The groundwork for this initiative was laid in June 2024, when Estonia’s parliament passed a resolution supporting the adoption of nuclear energy. This decision was informed by a comprehensive analysis by the Nuclear Energy Working Group, which concluded that nuclear energy adoption was both feasible and beneficial for Estonia.

Advancing SMR Deployment

Estonia’s focus on SMRs reflects a broader international trend toward flexible, cost-efficient nuclear technologies. SMRs are considered ideal for Estonia’s energy landscape due to their scalability and ability to integrate with renewable energy sources.

The IAEA’s legislative assistance mission is part of an ongoing effort under the Legislative Assistance Programme and an interregional technical cooperation project. The collaboration underscores Estonia’s commitment to leveraging global expertise for its energy transition.

Path Forward

With the IAEA’s continued support, Estonia is poised to finalize its nuclear legal framework and advance toward deploying its first SMRs. This ambitious program aligns with Estonia’s commitment to deep decarbonization and energy independence while adhering to the highest standards of safety, security, and sustainability.

For more updates on Estonia’s nuclear program and the IAEA’s initiatives, visit the official IAEA website.