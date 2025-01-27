IAEA’s Pivotal Role Highlighted at Davos: Nuclear Energy, AI, and Global Security Take Center Stage

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took center stage at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos this week, with its Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, participating in high-level discussions on the future of energy, artificial intelligence (AI), global security, and sustainable development. The event served as a platform for global leaders, governments, and the private sector to align efforts on pressing global challenges, including a just and inclusive energy transition.

A major focus of the IAEA's presence was the intersection of nuclear energy and AI. In a dedicated session featuring experts from Bloomberg and DCVC, the IAEA highlighted the increasing demand for reliable, low-carbon energy to power AI-driven data centers.

“Nuclear energy is indispensable for meeting the power demands of energy-intensive AI systems,” Mr. Grossi noted, underscoring the role of nuclear as a stable and sustainable energy source for tech companies aiming to achieve decarbonization.

A high-profile discussion on tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050 addressed critical issues such as standardization, regulation, financing, and international collaboration. The session emphasized the importance of streamlining nuclear infrastructure to accelerate its adoption worldwide.

High-Level Engagements on Health, Food, and Sustainability

Mr. Grossi’s engagements in Davos extended beyond energy. In his meeting with Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino, the focus was on advancing the IAEA’s Atoms4Food and Rays of Hope initiatives. These programs aim to enhance food security and improve access to cancer treatment, respectively.

“The IAEA is proud to collaborate with Panama to build a healthier, more resilient future for its people,” Grossi said.

In dialogues with Viet Nam’s Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, the IAEA’s role in developing drought-tolerant, high-yield rice varieties was praised for addressing food insecurity in vulnerable regions. Discussions with Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad centered on combating soil salinity and promoting sustainable farming practices through cutting-edge nuclear techniques.

Security and Nonproliferation Amid Rising Geostrategic Tensions

A significant portion of the IAEA’s contributions at Davos focused on international security. At the Rubik’s Cube of Global Security session, Grossi addressed growing challenges to nonproliferation amidst escalating geopolitical tensions. Sharing the stage with global leaders such as Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid AlDabaiba, Grossi stressed the IAEA’s commitment to maintaining nuclear safeguards and ensuring global peace.

“Nonproliferation efforts are under unprecedented strain, but the IAEA remains steadfast in upholding its mission of ensuring nuclear materials are used exclusively for peaceful purposes,” Grossi asserted.

Regional Dialogues on Energy and Economic Growth

In closed-door sessions, Grossi engaged Latin American leaders on advancing sustainable energy solutions and participated in discussions with African leaders on accelerating economic growth through energy infrastructure investments. These dialogues highlighted the IAEA’s commitment to empowering regions through technical expertise and capacity building.

A Growing Mission

As the IAEA’s work expands in scope, its presence in global forums like Davos demonstrates its vital role in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. From spearheading innovations in energy to advancing food security and championing global security, the IAEA continues to shape a more resilient and sustainable future.

“The mission and importance of the IAEA continue to grow,” Grossi concluded. “This is why we are here in Davos—to build partnerships and deliver solutions for a better tomorrow.”

For more information on the IAEA’s activities and a recording of its sessions, visit the official website.