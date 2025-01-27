Left Menu

Breakthrough in Metal Detection: IIT Guwahati's Innovative Approach

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed a new method using perovskite nanocrystals encapsulated in silica and polymer coatings to detect harmful metals like mercury in living cells and the environment. This innovation enhances stability and luminescence, revolutionizing disease diagnostics and environmental monitoring by improving metal toxicity detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:55 IST
Researchers from IIT Guwahati have unveiled a groundbreaking method to identify harmful metals in living cells and environmental contexts, potentially transforming disease diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

The research employs perovskite nanocrystals, known for their superior properties, as precise fluorescent probes inside cells. These nanocrystals, previously limited by their rapid degradation in water, have now been encapsulated in silica and polymer coatings to enhance their stability and luminescence.

Assistant Professor Saikat Bhaumik highlighted the team's remarkable achievement in detecting mercury ions at nanomolar levels. The nanocrystals have shown non-toxicity in live mammalian cells, hinting at their potential to identify other toxic metals and adapt in applications like drug delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

