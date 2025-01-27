Breakthrough in Metal Detection: IIT Guwahati's Innovative Approach

Researchers from IIT Guwahati have unveiled a groundbreaking method to identify harmful metals in living cells and environmental contexts, potentially transforming disease diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

The research employs perovskite nanocrystals, known for their superior properties, as precise fluorescent probes inside cells. These nanocrystals, previously limited by their rapid degradation in water, have now been encapsulated in silica and polymer coatings to enhance their stability and luminescence.

Assistant Professor Saikat Bhaumik highlighted the team's remarkable achievement in detecting mercury ions at nanomolar levels. The nanocrystals have shown non-toxicity in live mammalian cells, hinting at their potential to identify other toxic metals and adapt in applications like drug delivery.

