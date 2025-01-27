Left Menu

Omaxe Group Unveils BeTogether: A New Era in Urban Development

Omaxe Group has announced an investment of Rs 2,800 crore under its new brand 'BeTogether', focusing on collaborative urban development projects. The initiative aims to reshape urban spaces through joint ventures and PPPs, with notable projects like the BeTogether Centre Point Vrindavan and partnerships with UPSRTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:48 IST
Omaxe Group, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Monday its plans to invest Rs 2,800 crore in developing new projects under its innovative brand, BeTogether. This initiative is set to transform urban and economic landscapes through collaborative real estate ventures.

According to a regulatory filing, BeTogether will focus on executing joint ventures and fostering partnerships through models like Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). The brand's project portfolio already boasts collaborations such as the 'BeTogether Centre Point Vrindavan.'

Additionally, BeTogether is working with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on various PPP projects aimed at upgrading major bus terminals in cities including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Ayodhya. With over 37 years of industry experience, Omaxe has significantly expanded its presence across North and Central India, impacting development in 31 cities.

