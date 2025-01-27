Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Urgent Mission to Save Olive Ridley Turtles

The Tamil Nadu government has intensified efforts to conserve Olive Ridley turtles following alarming reports of mass turtle deaths along Chennai's coastline. Measures include a special task force, patrolling, and enforcement of fishing regulations. Collaborative efforts with environmentalists and technology solutions like drones aim to safeguard the turtles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:34 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has ramped up conservation measures for Olive Ridley turtles, with several of these endangered creatures found dead along Chennai's coastline in recent days, sparking concern among environmentalists.

Authorities have issued strict warnings to fishermen against using trawl nets in certain coastal areas and mandated the use of Turtle Expulsion Devices to protect the turtles during their nesting season from November to March. Violations will result in penalties under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1983.

Additionally, technology company Garuda Aerospace is collaborating with conservationists to deploy drones along the coast as part of a broader effort to monitor illegal activities and protect turtle nesting sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

