Tragic Accident in Nashik: Two Killed in Tempo-Truck Collision

Two individuals lost their lives in a fatal accident involving a tempo and a truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra, according to local police officials.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday evening along Peth Road in the Panchavati area, as reported by Mhasrul police station.

Govardhan Gosavi and Pandu Lakhan were unloading vegetables from a stationary tempo when an oncoming truck collided with the vehicle, killing them instantly. One other person sustained injuries. The truck driver, identified as Sandeep Sanap, fled the scene but has since been apprehended. Shockingly, eyewitnesses reported that some bystanders looted vegetables from the site instead of aiding the victims.

