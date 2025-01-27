Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Nashik: Two Killed in Tempo-Truck Collision

Two people died and one was injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck in Nashik, Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Peth Road in Panchavati. Govardhan Gosavi and Pandu Lakhan were unloading vegetables when hit by the truck. The driver fled but was later arrested.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Two individuals lost their lives in a fatal accident involving a tempo and a truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra, according to local police officials.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday evening along Peth Road in the Panchavati area, as reported by Mhasrul police station.

Govardhan Gosavi and Pandu Lakhan were unloading vegetables from a stationary tempo when an oncoming truck collided with the vehicle, killing them instantly. One other person sustained injuries. The truck driver, identified as Sandeep Sanap, fled the scene but has since been apprehended. Shockingly, eyewitnesses reported that some bystanders looted vegetables from the site instead of aiding the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

