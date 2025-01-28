Left Menu

Storm Herminia Hits Western France: Evacuations and Flood Warnings Persist

Western France faced severe flooding as Storm Herminia battered the region, leading to evacuations. Normandy and Brittany, already impacted by Storm Éowyn, faced road closures and power outages. About 400 residents in Rennes were displaced, while a British sailor went missing near Bordeaux. More flood warnings were issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rennes | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:22 IST
Residents in western France have been forced to use boats to leave their flooded homes as rampant storms caused significant damage across Normandy and Brittany. The nation's weather agency previously alerted the public to expect severe conditions as Storm Herminia impacted parts of Spain, France, and the UK.

Parts of Normandy and Brittany were already saturated following last week's Storm Éowyn, which claimed two lives due to fallen trees and left over a million people without power in Ireland and Britain. The latest storm has led to road closures and displacement in areas such as Rennes, where approximately 400 residents have been evacuated.

The municipal leader of Rennes described the flood situation as the worst in over four decades and noted the waters would not recede until Wednesday. Additionally, maritime authorities reported that a 73-year-old British sailor went missing off the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux. Authorities have issued further weather warnings for regions along France's western coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

